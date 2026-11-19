UK fintech Payhawk raises $280 million Series C, valued at $2B
Payhawk, a U.K.-based fintech startup, just scored $280 million in fresh funding, one of Europe's biggest Series C rounds this year.
Led by Goldman Sachs's growth equity arm, the deal bumps Payhawk's valuation up to $2 billion.
Not bad for a company that launched in 2018 and has now raised more than $500 million.
Payhawk builds AI-native expense tools
Payhawk builds AI-powered tools to help businesses manage expenses and procurement more easily.
Co-founder and CEO Hristo Borisov says it's all about creating "AI-native" products that blend payments with smart controls.
Already active in 33 countries and competing with names like Pleo and Spendesk, Payhawk plans to use this new funding to expand globally.