UK government borrowing hits record high amid rising debt costs

Chancellor aims to cut debt, balance books by 2030

This year's borrowing is over £6 billion more than last June, highlighting some serious budget pressures. Still, it lines up with official forecasts.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves says she's aiming to cut debt and balance the books by 2030—which could mean higher taxes down the line.

Meanwhile, Treasury officials insist they're sticking to strict rules to keep borrowing in check and help get Britain's finances back on track.