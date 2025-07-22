SpaceX moves $152 million in Bitcoin, its 1st crypto action since 2023
SpaceX just shifted over $152 million in Bitcoin—their first crypto move since 2023.
The transfer looks like an internal shuffle for security, not a sale, and the new wallet hasn't touched the funds.
SpaceX and Tesla together hold nearly $2 billion in crypto
SpaceX still holds a massive stash—almost $820 million in Bitcoin—bought back during the bull run prior to mid-2025.
With Bitcoin now near record highs, big players like SpaceX and Tesla (together holding nearly $2 billion) are showing they're not backing out of crypto anytime soon.
Move likely for portfolio management, not cashing out
This isn't about cashing out; it's smart portfolio management.
Both companies bought their Bitcoin at around $32k each, so they're sitting on huge unrealized gains.
Despite new rules shaking up crypto—like President Trump's GENIUS Act banning interest on stablecoins—institutions seem confident, and attention is shifting toward Ethereum for better yields.
