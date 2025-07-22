LG to use FuriosaAI's chips for its language models

FuriosaAI aims to take on NVIDIA

FuriosaAI isn't stopping here. Founded in 2017, they're aiming to take on giants like NVIDIA by rolling out their chips across industries—from electronics to finance—and helping upgrade LG's ChatExaone AI agent.

With plans to expand into the US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia soon, they're also making the most of Korea's strong semiconductor scene by tapping into local talent and resources.