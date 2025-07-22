Next Article
LG to use FuriosaAI's chips for its language models
South Korean startup FuriosaAI just landed a big win—its RNGD chip will now be used by LG AI Research, after passing a tough seven-month test.
The chip is set to boost LG's Exaone language models, showing how FuriosaAI is stepping up in the enterprise tech world (and yes, they even turned down an $800 million offer from Meta).
FuriosaAI aims to take on NVIDIA
FuriosaAI isn't stopping here. Founded in 2017, they're aiming to take on giants like NVIDIA by rolling out their chips across industries—from electronics to finance—and helping upgrade LG's ChatExaone AI agent.
With plans to expand into the US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia soon, they're also making the most of Korea's strong semiconductor scene by tapping into local talent and resources.