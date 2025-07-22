GNG Electronics IPO opens tomorrow: Should you subscribe?
GNG Electronics, India's biggest Microsoft-authorized refurbisher, is opening its IPO from July 23-25.
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹60 crore, priced at ₹225-237 per share (minimum investment: about ₹14,931).
Shares are trading at a ₹75-85 premium in the gray market—hinting at possible 32% listing gains.
Know the company behind the IPO
Started in 2006, GNG refurbishes laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones under "Electronics Bazaar," working with big names like HP and Lenovo.
They operate across India and globally.
This year's revenue hit ₹1,411 crore with profits more than doubling since FY23; most IPO funds will go toward clearing debt.
Issue details and GMP
Shares list on BSE and NSE July 30. Post-IPO valuation is expected around ₹2,702 crore with an equity dilution of 17%.
If you're eyeing tech stocks or looking for potential listing gains, this one might be worth a closer look.
```