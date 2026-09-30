UK grows 0.5% April to June 2026, tops G-7 pack
Good news for the UK the economy grew by 0.5% between April and June 2026, a bit higher than first thought.
That actually puts the UK at the top of the G-7 pack for growth so far this year.
The main drivers? People had more money to spend, and businesses invested more, according to fresh statistics from the Office for National Statistics.
Household income +1.0%/business investment +5.2%/deficit £19.9bn
Real household disposable income per head rose 1.0% in the second quarter, marking its biggest increase since the end of 2024, while business investment shot up with a revised annual growth of 5.2%.
Plus, thanks to strong services exports, the U.K.'s current account deficit dropped to 19.9 billion pounds, its lowest share of economic output in five years (if you skip precious metals).
All this momentum comes right before October's budget talks, so there's some real optimism heading into late 2026.