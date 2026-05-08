UK house prices fall in April to £299,313 amid uncertainty

Energy and mortgage costs deter buyers

Rising energy bills and higher borrowing costs are making buyers think twice, says Amanda Bryden from Halifax:

Higher energy prices, inflation expectations and more caution among some households.

Mortgage rates have jumped too, with two-year fixed deals now at 5.77%, up from 4.83% in March.

Many homes are staying unsold as sellers hold out for higher prices while buyers wait for better deals.

Interestingly, Nationwide's data shows a slight price rise, highlighting just how mixed things are right now.