UK house prices rise 0.2% in June 2026 to £299,330
UK house prices inched up by 0.2% in June 2026 (the first monthly boost since the Iran war began), putting the average home at £299,330.
While this is a small step up from May's dip, prices are still a bit lower than earlier this year.
Lloyds says eased mortgage rates are helping, but affordability is still tough for many due to inflation and global uncertainty.
Northern Ireland house prices up 7.4%
Northern Ireland saw the biggest jump in annual property prices (up 7.4%), with Scotland and Wales also climbing, while southern England and London actually dropped.
Despite all the economic curveballs, first-time buyers are still showing up: annual growth for them hit 0.8%, with average homes costing £240,433.
As Amanda Bryden from Lloyds puts it, the rise in house prices is a positive sign, but affordability remains a real challenge for most buyers right now.