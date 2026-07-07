UK house prices rise 0.2% in June 2026 to £299,330

Northern Ireland house prices up 7.4%

Northern Ireland saw the biggest jump in annual property prices (up 7.4%), with Scotland and Wales also climbing, while southern England and London actually dropped.

Despite all the economic curveballs, first-time buyers are still showing up: annual growth for them hit 0.8%, with average homes costing £240,433.

As Amanda Bryden from Lloyds puts it, the rise in house prices is a positive sign, but affordability remains a real challenge for most buyers right now.