U.K.-India trade deal halves Scotch tariffs and lowers Indian prices

Scotch whisky just got a lot more affordable in India, thanks to the new U.K.-India free trade agreement that kicked in on July 15.

Major brands like Johnnie Walker Black Label and J&B are now cheaper in states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh.

Johnnie Walker Black Label is about 10.6% cheaper, while J&B is about ₹1,700, compared with ₹2,300 earlier.

This price drop comes as tariffs on British whisky were cut from 150% to 75%, with even bigger cuts planned over the next decade.