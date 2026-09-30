U.K.-India trade deal halves Scotch tariffs and lowers Indian prices
Scotch whisky just got a lot more affordable in India, thanks to the new U.K.-India free trade agreement that kicked in on July 15.
Major brands like Johnnie Walker Black Label and J&B are now cheaper in states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh.
Johnnie Walker Black Label is about 10.6% cheaper, while J&B is about ₹1,700, compared with ₹2,300 earlier.
This price drop comes as tariffs on British whisky were cut from 150% to 75%, with even bigger cuts planned over the next decade.
Scotch narrows gap with Indian malts
Cheaper Scotch is shaking up India's premium whisky scene. The gap between imported Scotch and Indian single malts like Amrut and Paul John is narrowing, so companies are rethinking their strategies.
Big players like Pernod Ricard are pushing for more price cuts on brands such as Chivas and The Glenlivet to stay competitive.