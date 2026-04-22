UK inflation hits 3.6% in June 2025, essentials pricier

BoE cuts to 4.25%, unemployment 4.7%

To help calm rising prices, the Bank of England has cut rates several times since August 2024, taking them to 4.25%.

Wages have grown by 5%, but with unemployment now at its highest since mid-2021 (4.7%), finding a job is tougher than before.

Meanwhile, European and US central banks are keeping their rates high, all trying to keep inflation under control in their own ways.