UK inflation hits 3.6% in June 2025, essentials pricier
Business
Inflation in the UK has climbed to 3.6% as of June 2025, well above the Bank of England's 2% target.
Food prices are up by 4.5% over the past year, and fuel costs are also pushing budgets higher.
While inflation is slower than its peak back in late 2022, it's still making everyday essentials more expensive.
BoE cuts to 4.25%, unemployment 4.7%
To help calm rising prices, the Bank of England has cut rates several times since August 2024, taking them to 4.25%.
Wages have grown by 5%, but with unemployment now at its highest since mid-2021 (4.7%), finding a job is tougher than before.
Meanwhile, European and US central banks are keeping their rates high, all trying to keep inflation under control in their own ways.