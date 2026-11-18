UK inflation rises to 3.6% as energy jumps, ONS says
Inflation in the UK ticked up to 3.6% in October, mainly because energy prices jumped after tensions in the Middle East.
The latest numbers from the Office for National Statistics show a steady rise from September, and experts think things could get tougher with even higher bills expected from January.
UK government announces £100 winter handout
To ease some of the pressure, the government announced plans for a £100 winter handout to 20 million households.
The Bank of England has also bumped interest rates up to 4%, and more hikes might be on the way as global conflicts keep adding uncertainty.
It's all about trying to keep everyday costs from spiraling out of control this winter.