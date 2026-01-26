UK losing jobs to AI faster than US and Germany, says study
Business
A new Morgan Stanley study finds the UK is losing jobs to AI at twice the global average—8% of roles disappeared over the past 12 months, more than in the US, Germany, or Japan.
The research highlights that while companies are getting more efficient with AI, job losses are hitting harder in Britain.
Productivity up, but entry-level roles take a hit
UK firms using AI saw an 11.5% boost in productivity—matching US gains—but about a quarter of positions were cut or left unfilled as a result.
Most layoffs targeted early-career jobs (two to five years' experience).