UK may block Sunil Bharti Mittal exceeding 25% BT ownership

Government approved stake after security review

Mittal's company grabbed a 24.5% stake in BT back in 2024 from Altice founder Patrick Drahi, making him a strategic investor.

BT shares have climbed 55% since Bharti's investment.

He got two board seats and expressed support for BT's transformation program, but the government only approved his stake after a deep security review.

Officials say it is not personal: it is about keeping critical national infrastructure in sovereign UK control.