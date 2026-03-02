UK Ministry of Defence invests £1 billion in new helicopters

Deal could lead to PS15 billion in exports

Besides modernizing the UK's helicopter fleet, this deal could spark £15 billion in exports over the next decade, as around 20 countries are looking for similar choppers.

The Yeovil factory now becomes Leonardo's global hub for military helicopters and future tech like autonomous flight.

As Defence Secretary John Healey put it, this will strengthen our armed forces and boost our exports.

Unite called it a "tremendous victory" after fears that thousands of jobs were at risk if the deal fell through.