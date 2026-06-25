UK overtakes India for 3rd spot in Hurun unicorn rankings
Business
The UK has overtaken India to claim the third spot in global unicorn rankings, according to the Hurun Global Unicorn Index released today.
India now sits at fourth with 61 unicorns, three fewer than last year, while the UK jumped ahead by adding nine new startups, bringing its total to 70.
US leads with 806 unicorns
The US leads by a massive margin with 806 unicorns, and China follows with 381.
India's unicorn growth has slowed, but some big names like Lenskart and Groww made their stock market debuts this year.
Bengaluru remains India's top unicorn hub, followed by Mumbai.
Interestingly, Indian entrepreneurs have co-founded 217 unicorns worldwide, most of them outside India.