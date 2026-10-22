UK pensions regulator urges trustees to stress test AI exposure
Business
The UK Pensions Regulator is telling pension trustees to stress test their investments for AI-related risks.
With AI booming and the Bank of England warning about murky funding, trustees are being asked to look closely at how much exposure they really have (both directly and indirectly) to AI across their portfolios.
Gunnee urges trustees to grill advisers
Ben Gunnee from the regulator says it's time for trustees to grill their advisers about what could happen if the AI market takes a hit.
By running these checks now, pension funds can spot weak spots early and help protect people's savings from any sudden shocks in the fast-changing world of AI.