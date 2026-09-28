UK tribunal allows Apple Amazon lawsuit over 3rd-party seller restrictions
Business
A UK tribunal allowed part of a consumer lawsuit against Apple and Amazon to proceed.
The case claims a 2018 deal between the two tech giants made it harder for third-party sellers to offer Apple products on Amazon's UK site, which may have pushed prices up for shoppers.
Tribunal finds Amazon pricing plausible
The tribunal found the claims about higher prices on Amazon "plausible, credible and grounded in the facts," so that part of the case will go ahead, and could be worth between £289 million ($383 million) and £306 million, including interest, according to the claimant.
However, complaints about Apple's own stores or other retailers were dropped due to lack of evidence.
Judge Kelyn Bacon noted there isn't enough proof yet that those sales were affected by the same issues.