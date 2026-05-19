UK unemployment rises to 5% amid Iran war fallout

UK real wages barely rose 0.3%

Wages aren't keeping up: pay increases have slowed to their lowest since 2020, and real wages barely moved (up just 0.3% after inflation).

Even so, the U.K.'s economy grew by 0.6% early this year, enough for the IMF to bump its growth forecast up to 1%.

But heads up: the Bank of England warns that unemployment could rise even more by mid-2027 if things don't settle down.