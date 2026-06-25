UK Wikimedia Foundation staff officially asked management to recognize union
Wikimedia Foundation staff in the UK who help keep Wikipedia running have officially asked management to recognize their union.
The group, Wiki Workers United, sent a letter on June 24, backed by the Communication Workers Union.
They're hoping this will bring more transparency and trust as Wikimedia Foundation goes through some big changes.
Wikimedia Foundation shutdown prompts 1,100+ petition
This comes after Wikimedia Foundation shut down a team that worked closely with Wikipedia's volunteer contributors, sparking worries about layoffs and platform stability.
More than 1,100 contributors signed a petition supporting Wiki Workers United and said they are ready to take collective action if needed.
Wikimedia Foundation says it will negotiate in good faith if staff vote to unionize but has not commented further yet.