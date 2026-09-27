UK workers spend $1.3B yearly on generative AI tools
Turns out, UK workers are shelling out $1.3 billion of their own money every year on generative AI tools, mostly to help with everyday work stuff like writing emails or searching online.
According to a Deloitte survey of 25,000 people, 63% of working adults in the UK now use AI at work, showing just how much these tools have become part of daily office life.
Many UK workers lack AI training
Almost half of UK workers stick with free AI tools, while about one-third get access through their employers (one in six actually pays for at least one kind of tool themselves).
Deloitte's Paul Lee noted this rapid adoption is happening even though many workers haven't had much training or clear guidance.
Compared with the US (where fewer use AI daily), Britons are more likely to bring these digital helpers into their workflow, mainly for simple tasks that save time and boost productivity.