UK workers spend $1.3B yearly on generative AI tools

Almost half of UK workers stick with free AI tools, while about one-third get access through their employers (one in six actually pays for at least one kind of tool themselves).

Deloitte's Paul Lee noted this rapid adoption is happening even though many workers haven't had much training or clear guidance.

Compared with the US (where fewer use AI daily), Britons are more likely to bring these digital helpers into their workflow, mainly for simple tasks that save time and boost productivity.