UltraTech Cement finance committee approves ₹5000cr private placement of NCDs
Business
UltraTech Cement is gearing up to raise up to ₹5,000 crore by selling non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through a private placement.
The board's finance committee just gave the green light for this move, which involves issuing up to 5 lakh NCDs at ₹1 lakh each.
UltraTech Cement plans cables and wires
UltraTech isn't just raising money: it's also posting solid numbers, with net profit up 17.23% year-over-year to ₹2,603.72 crore for the June 2026 quarter and revenue climbing nearly 16%.
With a huge cement production capacity already in place, it's now planning to branch out into the cables and wires business this fiscal.