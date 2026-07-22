UltraTech Cement June quarter profit ₹2,604cr revenue ₹24,648cr volume +13.1%
UltraTech Cement just had a standout June quarter, with net profit jumping more than 17% to ₹2,604 crore and revenue up more than 16% at ₹24,648 crore.
The real kicker? They grew sales volume by 13.1%, beating the industry's usual pace, even when things are typically slow.
UltraTech targets 242 million metric tons
UltraTech isn't slowing down: they're aiming to ramp up production capacity to over 212 million metric tons by the end of this fiscal year, targeting more than 242 million metric tons by FY28.
Their smart moves (like turning recent acquisitions into premium brands) helped boost their market share to 28%.
Investors noticed too: after the results dropped, UltraTech's stock ticked up by 1.5%.
CFO Atul Daga summed it up well: UltraTech managed rising costs better than most competitors and kept profits strong.