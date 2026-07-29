UltraTech Cement plans 5,000cr rupee bond sale to lower costs

These new bonds have a AAA rating from CRISIL, which is finance-speak for super safe, making them pretty appealing to big investors like mutual funds.

UltraTech already has ₹3,500 crore in outstanding bonds (with ₹500 crore coming due next month), and last year they raised another ₹2,000 crore at a slightly higher rate.

On top of that, the company's profits grew 17% year-over-year in the June quarter, thanks to their size and market muscle, even as smaller rivals struggled with rising fuel costs and global issues in West Asia.