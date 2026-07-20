UltraTech Cement posts Q1 FY27 profit up 17% to ₹2,599cr
Business
UltraTech Cement just posted a strong start to Q1 FY27, with net profit rising 17% to ₹2,599 crore.
If you're watching the cement scene, UltraTech is definitely flexing its muscles.
UltraTech plans to ramp up its capacity by another 40.5 million tons (timeline not specified in the source)
The company kept things running smoothly with 85% capacity utilization and pushed sales volumes up by 21% to 28.56 million tons.
Even with higher energy and material costs in the mix, smart cost management kept profits steady.
Looking ahead, UltraTech plans to ramp up its capacity by another 40.5 million tons (timeline not specified in the source), so expect them to stay on top as India keeps building.