UltraTech Cement shares reach record high
UltraTech Cement's stock just touched an all-time high of ₹12,591, fueled by solid quarterly numbers and upbeat investor vibes.
The company's shares have seen a significant increase over the past year—a big leap for India's largest cement maker.
Strong quarterly numbers
If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, UltraTech's performance stands out.
Their Q4 revenue jumped 13% to ₹23,063 crore and net profit rose 10%.
For the full year, revenue was up but profit dipped due to rising costs—still, they announced a dividend of ₹77.50 per share.
Capacity expansion and renewable energy boost
UltraTech ramped up its cement-making capacity and went greener by boosting renewable energy use to 46%.
Even with higher expenses, smart operations and steady sales kept profits healthy—helping push the stock to its new peak.