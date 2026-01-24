UltraTech Cement's profits jump 27%—here's what's behind it
UltraTech Cement just posted a net profit of ₹1,729 crore for Q3 FY26, up 27% from last year.
The company beat analyst forecasts, thanks to a solid 23% revenue boost and a big jump in operating margins.
Basically, they're making more money and running things more efficiently.
What's fueling the growth?
UltraTech ramped up production—domestic cement output rose 15.4%, while sales volumes climbed 15%.
They also used their factories better, with capacity utilization improving from 72% to 77%.
Plus, they're investing in green energy (now over 42% of their power mix) and keeping debt low.
Why does it matter?
With India's cement demand expected to keep rising this year, UltraTech is expanding its capacity to stay ahead.
Their strong profits and focus on sustainability show they're not just growing—they're aiming for long-term impact in the industry.