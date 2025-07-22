UltraTech Cement's revenue nearly doubles, but profits worry investors Business Jul 22, 2025

UltraTech Cement's shares slipped over 2% on Tuesday, trading at ₹12,324 by late morning—even though the company's revenue has nearly doubled in the last four years (from ₹44,725.80 crore in FY21 to ₹75,955.13 crore in FY25).

But profits haven't kept up: after peaking at ₹7,265.14 crore in FY22, net profit is expected to drop to around ₹6,050.21 crore this year.