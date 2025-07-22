UltraTech Cement's revenue nearly doubles, but profits worry investors
UltraTech Cement's shares slipped over 2% on Tuesday, trading at ₹12,324 by late morning—even though the company's revenue has nearly doubled in the last four years (from ₹44,725.80 crore in FY21 to ₹75,955.13 crore in FY25).
But profits haven't kept up: after peaking at ₹7,265.14 crore in FY22, net profit is expected to drop to around ₹6,050.21 crore this year.
Q1 FY25 numbers, low debt, high P/E ratio
For Q1 FY25 alone, UltraTech pulled in a solid ₹21,275.45 crore revenue and posted a net profit of ₹2,225.22 crore.
The company keeps its debt low (debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.33), but its P/E ratio is pretty high at 56.06—so investors might be watching closely.
UltraTech also just handed out employee stock options and will hold its annual general meeting online on August 19, 2025.