Ultraviolette in talks to raise $45 million to $50 million from investors
Business
Ultraviolette, the electric motorcycle maker, is in talks to raise another $45 million to $50 million from its current investors, including Speciale Invest and TDK Ventures.
If this goes through, Ultraviolette's total haul for this funding round will hit around $115 million to $120 million.
Ultraviolette raised $45 million and $21 million earlier
Over the past year, Ultraviolette has already pulled in big checks: $45 million from Zoho and Lingotto in December 2025 and $21 million as part of the same round, led by TDK Ventures, last August.
This steady support is helping them ramp up production, improve their bikes, and push further into the electric mobility market.
With more cash coming in, Ultraviolette looks set to speed up its growth and bring even more innovation to India's EV scene.