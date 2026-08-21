Ultraviolette in talks to raise $45 million to $50 million from investors

Over the past year, Ultraviolette has already pulled in big checks: $45 million from Zoho and Lingotto in December 2025 and $21 million as part of the same round, led by TDK Ventures, last August.

This steady support is helping them ramp up production, improve their bikes, and push further into the electric mobility market.

With more cash coming in, Ultraviolette looks set to speed up its growth and bring even more innovation to India's EV scene.