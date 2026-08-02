UMG to debut artists' new tracks on India paid tiers
Universal Music Group (UMG) is shaking up how music drops in India.
Starting at the end of August 2026, all new tracks from UMG artists will hit streaming platforms' paid tiers first, so if you want early access, you'll need a subscription.
Free users get to listen after 72 hours.
CEO Sir Lucian Grainge said this move follows the company's successful China strategy and was revealed on July 30.
CEO Grainge sees India mirroring China
Grainge believes putting new music behind a paywall helped China's market grow fast, with premium subscriptions and fan support driving over 20% annual revenue growth, making it the world's fourth-largest recorded music market by 2025.
He sees India as having similar creative talent and smartphone reach, so he's optimistic this shift could boost both the industry and UMG's presence here.