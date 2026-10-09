U.N. forecasts 2.6% growth in 2026 amid energy price shocks
Business
The U.N. says global economic growth will slow to 2.6% in 2026 (down from 2.9% last year), mainly because of energy price shocks linked to the Middle East crisis.
Still, the report says global trade in goods and services is expected to expand by 4% in constant prices.
Asia drives nearly 60% of growth
Asia's taking the lead, making up nearly 60% of global growth in 2026: India's expected to grow by 7.3%, China by 4.5%, and Indonesia by 5.2%.
But U.S.-China trade has dropped over 20% since 2024 as East Asia builds more links with North America, too.
AI products like semiconductors are boosting trade, but relying on just a few companies could be risky for everyone.