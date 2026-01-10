UN says India's economy will jump 7.4% in 2025
India is set to grow fast next year, with the UN forecasting a 7.4% boost for the economy in 2025.
Growth might cool off a bit after that—dropping to 6.6% in 2026 and 6.7% in 2027—but India will still be one of the world's top performers, according to the latest UN report.
What's fueling this growth?
The report credits strong spending by Indian households, steady government investment, and lower interest rates for keeping things upbeat.
Chris Garroway from the UN noted this outlook matches what India's own stats office expects for FY25-26.
Reforms and risks: what to watch
Big pushes in infrastructure, tax changes, defense, digital tech, and clean energy are driving investment.
Last year's export surge should help too—though new tariffs (like higher US duties) could slow exports soon.
The UN also warns that global trade uncertainty and climate shocks could make things tricky down the road.