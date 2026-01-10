UN says India's economy will jump 7.4% in 2025 Business Jan 10, 2026

India is set to grow fast next year, with the UN forecasting a 7.4% boost for the economy in 2025.

Growth might cool off a bit after that—dropping to 6.6% in 2026 and 6.7% in 2027—but India will still be one of the world's top performers, according to the latest UN report.