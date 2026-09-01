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Home / News / Business News / UpGrad buys edtech start-up Unacademy for just over $200M
UpGrad buys edtech start-up Unacademy for just over $200M
Gaurav Munjal will continue to lead the company after the acquisition

UpGrad buys edtech start-up Unacademy for just over $200M

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 01, 2026
01:03 pm
What's the story

Ronnie Screwvala-led UpGrad has officially acquired edtech start-up Unacademy for just over $200 million, the latter's co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal announced today. The all-stock deal values Unacademy at more than 90% below its peak valuation of $3.4 billion back in 2021. Munjal will continue to lead the company after the acquisition.

Deal details

Unacademy's investors will get seats on UpGrad's board

The acquisition was first reported by ET on May 4 and was cleared by the Competition Commission of India on July 7. Unacademy's investors will get a seat on UpGrad's board as part of the deal.

Strategic decision

Decision not driven by need for capital: Munjal

Despite having a topline of around ₹400 crore and most businesses being profitable or near-profitable, Munjal said they chose to merge with UpGrad.

"Sometimes, you are drawn toward a path that is more exciting than the one that makes you more money," he said.

The decision was not driven by a need for capital.

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Portfolio expansion

Acquisition to help UpGrad enter online test preparation segment

The acquisition will help UpGrad enter the online test preparation segment, adding Unacademy's core business in areas like UPSC, JEE, NEET and GATE. This move will further strengthen UpGrad's existing portfolio of higher education, certification and professional upskilling businesses.

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