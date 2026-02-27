Unacademy rolls out ₹50cr ESOP buyback amid valuation drop

Munjal addressed earlier criticism about the ESOP exercise window

Eight employees will get over ₹1 crore each, 17 will receive more than ₹50 lakh, and 38 others are set to pocket over ₹10 lakh.

Munjal said eligible team members will hear from Unacademy soon.

This move follows criticism about a short exercise window for former staff—Unacademy introduced a one-time 30-day window for former employees to exercise vested stock options.