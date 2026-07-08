UNCTAD: India FDI jumps 44% to $39 billion in 2025
Business
India just saw its foreign direct investment (FDI) jump by 44% to $39 billion in 2025, according to the latest UNCTAD report.
This big boost helped push South Asia's total FDI up as well, showing that global investors are still betting on India even with some uncertainty around.
Greenfield investments fall, ICT-led services strong
While worldwide FDI hit $1.6 trillion (up 6%), India's greenfield investments (basically new projects) actually dropped, especially in manufacturing.
But the services sector held strong, with information and communications technology leading the way.
Government moves like "Make in India" and streamlined rules are keeping India attractive for global investors looking for their next opportunity.