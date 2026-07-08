UNCTAD: India FDI jumps 44% to $39 billion in 2025 Business Jul 08, 2026

India just saw its foreign direct investment (FDI) jump by 44% to $39 billion in 2025, according to the latest UNCTAD report.

This big boost helped push South Asia's total FDI up as well, showing that global investors are still betting on India even with some uncertainty around.