Understanding health insurance tax benefits for Indian taxpayers

By Simran Jeet 07:12 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story Health insurance is not just a tool to safeguard your health but also a smart way to manage your taxes. For many Indian taxpayers, understanding how to leverage health insurance for tax benefits can lead to significant savings. This article aims to demystify the tax advantages associated with health insurance policies under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Know your deduction under Section 80D

Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, taxpayers can claim a deduction for premiums paid on health insurance. The maximum deduction available is ₹25,000 for insurance of self, spouse, and dependent children. An additional deduction of ₹25,000 is allowed for insuring parents (₹50,000 if parents are senior citizens). This means a total potential deduction of up to ₹75,000 annually.

Preventive health check-up benefit

A lesser-known benefit under Section 80D is the allowance for preventive health check-ups. Within the existing deduction limit of ₹25,000 or ₹50,000 for senior citizens, taxpayers can claim up to ₹5,000 for such check-ups. This provision not only encourages regular health assessments but also supports the early detection of potential health issues, promoting a proactive approach to healthcare.

Coverage for senior citizens

For senior citizens who may not have a health insurance policy due to high premiums or pre-existing conditions, medical expenditures incurred can also be claimed under Section 80D. Up to ₹50,000 spent on treatment can be deducted from their taxable income. This provision ensures that older adults are not left out from receiving tax benefits related to healthcare expenses.

Super top-up plans and their benefits

Super top-up plans are a cost-effective method to enhance existing health insurance coverage. These plans, which qualify for deductions under Section 80D just like standard health insurance policies, become active once the primary policy's sum insured is fully utilized. They offer an additional layer of financial protection without affecting the tax benefits. Individuals can extend their health coverage economically while still enjoying tax savings.