Summarize Simplifying... In short Before you leap into adventure sports in India, check your existing insurance. It might cover some activities, but high-risk ones like bungee jumping could need extra premium.

If not, consider specialized adventure sports insurance, which covers accidents, injuries, and even air ambulance services.

Be sure to understand the policy's exclusions and limitations, and compare different policies for the best fit.

Remember, the devil is in the details, so do your homework before you take the plunge!

Understanding insurance for adventure sports in India

By Simran Jeet 05:39 pm Oct 24, 202405:39 pm

What's the story Indians are increasingly embracing adventure sports, with adrenaline junkies seeking the thrill of paragliding, bungee jumping, and scuba diving. However, these exciting activities come with inherent risks, so it's crucial for enthusiasts to know how they're covered by insurance. This article will decode insurance options for adventure sports enthusiasts in India, so they can focus on enjoying their thrilling experiences with peace of mind.

Existing coverage

Check your existing policy

Before delving into a new policy, take a closer look at your existing health or life insurance. Some policies already cover adventure sports under certain conditions. For instance, trekking may be included up to a certain altitude but high-risk sports like bungee jumping might be excluded unless you pay an extra premium. Knowing these terms is crucial to determine if you need additional coverage.

Specialized coverage

Opt for specialized adventure sports insurance

Choosing specific insurance for adventure sports is recommended because of the high risks. These policies include coverage for accidents and injuries sustained during the activity, as well as air ambulance services and hospitalization abroad. Premiums are determined based on the risk level of the sport and the duration of coverage.

Policy details

Understand exclusions and limitations

It's crucial to read and understand the exclusions and limitations of any adventure sports insurance policy. Common exclusions include injuries resulting from negligence or failure to follow safety guidelines provided by instructors. Plus, certain high-risk activities may be excluded altogether or require an additional premium. Being aware of these limitations ensures there are no unpleasant surprises when it's time to file a claim.

Comparison shopping

Compare policies before purchase

In India, while there is no shortage of insurers offering adventure sports coverage, finding the right policy requires some homework. Don't just focus on the premium; consider the maximum coverage, deductibles, exclusions, and the insurer's reputation for customer service. Thankfully, online tools have made it easier. They offer comparisons of different policies based on your needs, simplifying the process of finding the perfect policy for your adventure sports activities.