UNDP warns global fuel subsidies could surpass $1 trillion 2026

According to the United Nations Development Programme, without these subsidies and tax breaks, around 130 million more people would have slipped below the $6.85-a-day poverty line this year alone.

The report also points out that rising energy costs have sparked protests in at least 10 countries recently, including Syria and France, as more nations rush to roll out relief measures.

All these pressures are expected to peak by early 2027, so policymakers have their work cut out for them.