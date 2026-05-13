UnearthInsight: Global AI spending to exceed $1 trillion by 2030

Agentic AI growing over 80% annually

North America is way ahead, making up 62% of global AI spending by fiscal 2026.

The biggest spenders are large companies (over $10 billion in revenue), who account for around 42% of the enterprise AI market.

Enterprise platforms are grabbing a bigger slice of the market, and agentic AI (think super-smart digital agents) is growing at over 80% each year as budgets shift from old-school IT toward next-gen tech.