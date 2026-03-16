Unemployment rate dips to 4.9% in February 2026

Female labor participation sees slight increase

The Labor Force Participation Rate stuck at 55.9% overall.

What's nice: more women joined the workforce in February 2026 (up to 35.3% overall and reaching 40% in rural India) even as urban female participation stayed flat at 25.5%.

These stats come from a massive survey of nearly 400,000 people by the National Statistical Office, aiming to keep tabs on how India works and earns right now.