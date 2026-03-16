Unemployment rate dips to 4.9% in February 2026
Business
India's unemployment rate dipped to 4.9% in February 2026, a small but welcome drop from January's 5%.
Urban joblessness saw a slight improvement at 6.6%, while rural areas held steady at 4.2%.
So, things are looking a bit brighter, especially if you're job hunting in the city.
Female labor participation sees slight increase
The Labor Force Participation Rate stuck at 55.9% overall.
What's nice: more women joined the workforce in February 2026 (up to 35.3% overall and reaching 40% in rural India) even as urban female participation stayed flat at 25.5%.
These stats come from a massive survey of nearly 400,000 people by the National Statistical Office, aiming to keep tabs on how India works and earns right now.