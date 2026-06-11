Unicorn Infosolutions opens 100th Apple store, targets 150 stores

Unicorn Infosolutions has over ₹3,700cr turnover

Besides its stores, Unicorn runs 39 Apple Authorized Service Centers and an online shop.

With over ₹3,700 crore in annual turnover and more than 1,500 employees, the company isn't slowing down. It plans to reach 150 stores within three years.

To celebrate the milestone, they're offering flat 10% discounts on Apple products, up to ₹9,000 cash back on select cards, plus exchange bonuses up to ₹10,000.

Director Baljinder Paul Singh credits loyal customers and dedicated staff for making this journey possible.