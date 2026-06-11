Unicorn Infosolutions opens 100th Apple store, targets 150 stores
Unicorn Infosolutions just hit a big milestone: its 100th Apple Mono Brand Store is now open, claiming to be the largest Apple Premium Partner in India.
Starting with a single store in Ahmedabad back in 2006, Unicorn has grown to cover nine states and 49 cities, including major hubs like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.
Unicorn Infosolutions has over ₹3,700cr turnover
Besides its stores, Unicorn runs 39 Apple Authorized Service Centers and an online shop.
With over ₹3,700 crore in annual turnover and more than 1,500 employees, the company isn't slowing down. It plans to reach 150 stores within three years.
To celebrate the milestone, they're offering flat 10% discounts on Apple products, up to ₹9,000 cash back on select cards, plus exchange bonuses up to ₹10,000.
Director Baljinder Paul Singh credits loyal customers and dedicated staff for making this journey possible.