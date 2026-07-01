Unilever calls India central as HUL eyes high single-digit growth
Business
Unilever's CEO Fernando Fernandez just made it clear: India is at the heart of the company's big plans for the next decade.
On a recent investor call, CFO Srinivas Phatak said Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is set to see high single-digit revenue growth soon, and the CEO called India "a key contributor" for Unilever's future.
HUL is already outperforming global peers, with 5% volume and 10% value growth in Q1 FY2027.
HUL posts record laundry haircare shares
HUL now achieved a record market share in India's laundry and hair care markets, hitting record shares in both.
As he put it, "We believe that the next decade is the decade of India," making it central to their global strategy going forward.