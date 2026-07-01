Unilever calls India central as HUL eyes high single-digit growth

Unilever's CEO Fernando Fernandez just made it clear: India is at the heart of the company's big plans for the next decade.

On a recent investor call, CFO Srinivas Phatak said Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is set to see high single-digit revenue growth soon, and the CEO called India "a key contributor" for Unilever's future.

HUL is already outperforming global peers, with 5% volume and 10% value growth in Q1 FY2027.