Unilever in talks to sell its foods business to McCormick
Unilever is in talks to sell its Foods business, home to favorites like Hellmann's, Knorr, Marmite, and Colman's, to McCormick; no financial terms have been disclosed (some estimates place the Foods business' potential value at roughly $33 billion).
It accounted for about a quarter of Unilever's 2025 sales, generating more than €12.9 billion.
If the deal happens, it would be a big shake-up in the food world and end Unilever's rivalry with giants like Nestle and Kraft Heinz.
Unilever's shift and potential market impact
Unilever is shifting gears under CEO Fernando Fernandez, focusing more on beauty and wellness (they even spun off their ice cream brands recently).
Even though they call their Foods unit "highly attractive," they are aiming for a simpler lineup.
For McCormick, whose market value is much smaller than this deal, it could be a game-changer.
Whether or not it goes through, this move could reshape what ends up in your kitchen.