Unilever in talks to sell its foods business to McCormick

Unilever's shift and potential market impact

Unilever is shifting gears under CEO Fernando Fernandez, focusing more on beauty and wellness (they even spun off their ice cream brands recently).

Even though they call their Foods unit "highly attractive," they are aiming for a simpler lineup.

For McCormick, whose market value is much smaller than this deal, it could be a game-changer.

Whether or not it goes through, this move could reshape what ends up in your kitchen.