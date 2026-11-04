Unilever invests €35m to upgrade Mumbai and Bengaluru R&D
Business
Unilever is investing €35 million to upgrade its R&D hubs in Mumbai and Bengaluru, aiming to level up AI-driven consumer insights and bioscience innovation.
The Mumbai center is set to become a "Product Innovation Centre," where new ideas can move from concept to reality faster than ever.
Unilever backs Bengaluru hub over €20m
Bengaluru will keep pushing boundaries as a global science hub, focusing on digital, AI, and food research.
This comes on top of an earlier investment of more than €20 million, showing how much Unilever values India's fast growth and bioscience talent.
With over 800 experts already on board, Unilever's betting big on India's future in science and tech.