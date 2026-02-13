Unilever's sales growth in 2025 driven by price increases

Unilever's profit margins improved—gross margin hit 46.9% and operating margin reached 20%. Underlying earnings per share increased 0.7% and diluted earnings per share increased 6.2%, with solid cash flow at €5.9 billion. Their "Power Brands," making up most of their business, grew by 4.3%.

Unilever's focus areas for 2026 include beauty and personal care

After spinning off its ice cream business and launching a €1.5 billion share buyback, Unilever is now zoning in on beauty, personal care, premium products, digital moves, the US market, and India for 2026.

They're aiming for steady (if not flashy) growth between 4-6%, even if the market stays tough—so expect more focus on what works best for them (and maybe you).