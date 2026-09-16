Unimech Aerospace to raise 750cr QIP, boost public shareholding
Business
Unimech Aerospace is gearing up to raise ₹750 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP); their first big move since the 2024 IPO.
The main goal: to boost public shareholding, since promoters still own 79.82% of the company.
Anand Rathi Nuvama to support QIP
The QIP launch will depend on how the markets are doing, and Unimech has teamed up with Anand Rathi and Nuvama for support.
While FY26 revenue and profit took a hit, things are looking up: Recent quarters saw a jump in sales thanks to strong demand for aerospace tooling and their new acquisition, Hobel Bellows.