Union Bank of India expects rise in AI debt funding
India's AI boom is shifting gears: more companies are expected to turn to debt funding, especially for building out data centers and high-powered computing, over the next three to five years.
With generative AI catching on and millions more people online, Union Bank of India says the demand for financing these tech upgrades is expected to grow.
But there are some bumps in the road: GPUs become outdated fast, and regulations around AI keep changing.
Union Bank proposes GPU cluster financing
India has loads of tech talent and a massive internet user base, but still relies heavily on imports for advanced hardware.
Building foundational AI models here lags behind the US and China, plus new rules around data privacy make things tricky.
Union Bank suggests creating special financing options for GPU clusters and expanding venture-debt partnerships to support AI application companies.