Union Bank plans to raise ₹25,000 crore via bonds

Union Bank's financial performance

The bank's latest results are looking solid: net profit jumped 9% last quarter to ₹5,017 crore, and their net interest income also grew.

Asset quality is up too, with bad loans dropping to 3.06%.

Business overall is growing steadily, and if you'd invested in Union Bank three years ago, your returns would be up a whopping 174%.

Even this year alone, the stock's gained 15%, showing some real momentum despite market ups and downs.