Union Bank plans to raise ₹25,000 crore via bonds
Union Bank of India's board approved issuance of long-term bonds up to ₹20,000 crore, and the bank also intends to raise up to an additional ₹5,000 crore via green/sustainable bonds — a combined potential of up to ₹25,000 crore.
Most of this, ₹20,000 crore, will go toward long-term projects like infrastructure and affordable housing.
They're aiming to collect ₹7,500 crore by March 2026 (with a flexible "green shoe" option), plus another ₹5,000 crore through eco-friendly bonds.
Union Bank's financial performance
The bank's latest results are looking solid: net profit jumped 9% last quarter to ₹5,017 crore, and their net interest income also grew.
Asset quality is up too, with bad loans dropping to 3.06%.
Business overall is growing steadily, and if you'd invested in Union Bank three years ago, your returns would be up a whopping 174%.
Even this year alone, the stock's gained 15%, showing some real momentum despite market ups and downs.