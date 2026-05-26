Union Bank raising ₹8,000cr: ₹5,000cr Basel III bonds, ₹3,000cr equity

Union Bank approves plan, shares dip

For the equity part, Union Bank could use options like FPOs, rights issues, private placements, QIP, or preferential allotments, so there is flexibility in how they get investors on board.

The board gave this plan a thumbs-up at its meeting on May 26, 2026.

After the news dropped, Union Bank shares dipped slightly to ₹167.25 on BSE.