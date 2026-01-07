Next Article
Union Budget 2026-27 likely to be presented on February 1
Business
Looks like the big Union Budget reveal for 2026-27 might happen on Sunday, February 1.
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs is set to finalize the date soon, but preparations are already in motion for that weekend slot.
What else to know
The budget session of Parliament is expected to kick off January 28 with a joint address from the President.
Since 2017, February 1 has been the go-to date for Budgets—helping things roll out faster.
Weekend Budgets aren't new either; both Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley have done it before.
If this date sticks, Sitharaman will notch her ninth straight Budget presentation—just one shy of the all-time record held by Morarji Desai.