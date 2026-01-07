Union Budget 2026-27 likely to be presented on February 1

What else to know

The budget session of Parliament is expected to kick off January 28 with a joint address from the President.

Since 2017, February 1 has been the go-to date for Budgets—helping things roll out faster.

Weekend Budgets aren't new either; both Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley have done it before.

If this date sticks, Sitharaman will notch her ninth straight Budget presentation—just one shy of the all-time record held by Morarji Desai.