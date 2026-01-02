Next Article
Union Budget 2026-27: Nirmala Sitharaman to present on February 1
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 1, marking her eighth straight year in this role.
The early-February date helps Parliament clear the budget before the financial year kicks off in April.
Why should you care?
This budget could bring some much-needed relief for the middle class, with talks of tax breaks and a boost in disposable income.
There's also a big push for infrastructure—think more funding for roads, digital networks, and even drone tech.
Plus, businesses are hoping for simpler taxes and less paperwork.
If you're curious about where India's money goes—or how it might affect your wallet—this is one to watch.